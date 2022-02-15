Overview

Dr. William Hall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Washington, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Froedtert & MCW in Port Washington, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.