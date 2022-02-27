Overview

Dr. William Hall, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Infini Cosmetic Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

