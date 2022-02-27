See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. William Hall, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (229)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Hall, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Hall works at Infini Cosmetic Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infini Cosmetic Associates
    7473 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2193
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intense Pulse Light
Laser Hair Removal
Intense Pulse Light
Laser Hair Removal

Intense Pulse Light
Laser Hair Removal

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 229 ratings
Patient Ratings (229)
5 Star
(223)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 27, 2022
Very happy with my procedures so far (5 days post up). Dr. Hall is honest, explains everything well and is straightforward which I appreciate. I like the fact that he specializes and doesn’t do XX amount of procedures. I would definitely recommend him.
— Feb 27, 2022
Photo: Dr. William Hall, MD
About Dr. William Hall, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1487776803
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Scottsdale Hlthcare-Osborn, Family Practice
Medical Education
  • ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hall works at Infini Cosmetic Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

229 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

