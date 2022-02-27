Dr. William Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hall, MD
Dr. William Hall, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Locations
Infini Cosmetic Associates
7473 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Very happy with my procedures so far (5 days post up). Dr. Hall is honest, explains everything well and is straightforward which I appreciate. I like the fact that he specializes and doesn’t do XX amount of procedures. I would definitely recommend him.
Cosmetic Dermatology
23 years of experience
English, Spanish
- 1487776803
Scottsdale Hlthcare-Osborn, Family Practice
ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
