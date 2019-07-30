Overview

Dr. William Hale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Hale works at Norwalk Hospital Gastroenterology Consultants in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.