Dr. William Hale, MD
Overview
Dr. William Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Summit Medical Center.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group3315J D Kethley Rd, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 273-5801
Ortho Plus941 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 164, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 285-2994
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! He repaired my right knee and highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Hale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Fndn Sports Med/Ortho As
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
