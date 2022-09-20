Overview

Dr. William Halama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C|Baptist Health System Inc



Dr. Halama works at Gastro Health in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.