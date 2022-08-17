Dr. William Hahn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hahn, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hahn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (410) 433-2500
-
2
Cockeysville10 Warren Rd Ste 130, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 628-1066
-
3
Bel Air1 N Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 879-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?
I love Dr. Hahn. I have been going to his office for treatment for decades. He is honest and has a dry sense of humor, which I love. If you do what he suggests, you will do well with him.
About Dr. William Hahn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972673028
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.