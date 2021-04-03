Dr. William Hager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hager, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Ky Med Ctr-U Hosp
Dr. Hager works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care Gynecology1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hager?
I am a new patient and was happy with all aspect of my appointment: the staff was friendly, the wait time short, Dr. Hager was respectful and ask appropriate questions and explained all aspects of the care I needed, followup results were timely and well explained.
About Dr. William Hager, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1932190444
Education & Certifications
- Ky Med Ctr-U Hosp
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hager works at
Dr. Hager has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.