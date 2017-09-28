Overview

Dr. William Hagberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Hagberg works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.