Dr. William Hagberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hagberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hagberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Hagberg works at
Locations
-
1
Hand & Upper Extremity Center6001 Stonewood Dr Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagberg?
Excellent doctor and well run office, but would appreciate their making the waiting area a calming, no-politics zone by putting something other than Fox News on the TV. The office manager refuses to change the station.
About Dr. William Hagberg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083676191
Education & Certifications
- Allegheney Genl Hospital
- University Pittsburgh
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagberg works at
Dr. Hagberg has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.