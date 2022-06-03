See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Guy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Guy works at Dr. Guy Facial Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Guy Facial Plastic Surgery
    128 Vision Park Blvd Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 642-2501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2022
    I am a physician so I know what I am talking about.. I was extremely pleased with all of the procedures that I have had with Dr. Guy. His knowledge and skills are the best that I have ever seen in a plastic surgeon. He is very receptive to questions and easily available. He really cares about his patients and their results. He is the very best in facial plastic surgery!!!
    Dr. E — Jun 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Guy, MD
    About Dr. William Guy, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073844957
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Plastic Surg
    Residency
    • Bobby R. Alford Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Texas At Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guy works at Dr. Guy Facial Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Guy’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

