Dr. William Gurdin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Gurdin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coos Bay, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital.
Bay Area Hospital1775 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Directions (303) 603-9900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Exempla Rocky Mountain Cardiovascular Associates - ELMC3655 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 201, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 603-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart Institute of Colorado300 Exempla Cir Ste 310, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 689-6420
- Bay Area Hospital
Dr. Gurdin showed up on time (often a rarity in my experience); is very knowledgeable; has excellent experience; and has a friendly, courteous bedside manner. Further, he is very practical and down-to-earth and I can recommend him unequivocally - the kind of physician that gives you quick comfort and confidence..
- English, Spanish
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Montefiore Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
