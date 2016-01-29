Overview

Dr. William Gurdin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coos Bay, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital.



Dr. Gurdin works at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, OR with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.