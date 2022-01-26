See All Ophthalmologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. William Grover, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Grover, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Grover works at Charlottesville Eye Associates in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jenna Kim
    110 S Pantops Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 977-5160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2022
    I had a scratch on my eye that was not healing as quickly as I hoped. Dr. Grover listened to me, thoroughly checked my eye and provided information, eye drops, and specific directions for what to do. He was very personable, gentle, and took time to explain what was going on. Everyone in the office treated me with respect and care. My eye healed within a few days of my visit.
    Rebecca — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. William Grover, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1598023228
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grover works at Charlottesville Eye Associates in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Grover’s profile.

    Dr. Grover has seen patients for Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

