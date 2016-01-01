Overview

Dr. William Grimsley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jefferson, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Grimsley works at NORTHEAST GEORGIA PHYSICIANS GROUP INC in Jefferson, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.