Dr. William Gries, MD
Overview
Dr. William Gries, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Gries works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Gries, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225082571
Education & Certifications
- Loyola McGaw Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gries works at
Dr. Gries has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.