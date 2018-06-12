Dr. William Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. William Greer, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 105, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8160
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thai we’ll be the second time he has fixed my shoulder all of which are my fault. He has been upfront in tell me what to expect and how good my shoulder will be. There is NO one that will ever cut me but Dr Greer!!! Just a great man and Dr
About Dr. William Greer, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1649288705
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
