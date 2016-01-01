Overview

Dr. William Greendyke, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Greendyke works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.