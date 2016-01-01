Dr. William Greendyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greendyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Greendyke, MD
Overview
Dr. William Greendyke, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Greendyke, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306162565
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
