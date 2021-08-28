Dr. Grantham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Grantham, MD
Overview
Dr. William Grantham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Lexington Clinic700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-8575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manner. Originally we thought it was a quick shoulder repair but it quickly became evident that multiple tears were involved. He called in extra help and several tendons repaired. Functions returning quickly after repair. Two thumbs up!
About Dr. William Grantham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922441484
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grantham accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grantham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grantham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grantham.
