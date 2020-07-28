Dr. Grainger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Grainger, MD
Dr. William Grainger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Neurological Physicians of Ariz. Inc.726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 110, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 834-8885
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Grainger my husband has seen him two times and he was so straight to the point of what was going on! My husband liked him so he wanted me to see him even though he couldn’t help. He showed me where I need to go to. I would like to tell you he is an amazing Neurologist and he knows so much about MS!!!
About Dr. William Grainger, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
