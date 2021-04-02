Dr. Graber IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Graber IV, MD
Dr. William Graber IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graber treated me for prostate cancer. I have been cancer-free for over 9 years, with no signs of recurrence.. When I developed a urinary problem, he spotted early bladder cancer and successfully treated it. Very Smart and professional, skilled.
About Dr. William Graber IV, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graber IV accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graber IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graber IV has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graber IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graber IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graber IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graber IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graber IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.