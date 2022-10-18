Overview

Dr. William Gowski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Gowski works at The Orthopedic Specialty Clinic at TOSH in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.