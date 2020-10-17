Dr. William Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Goldstein, MD
Dr. William Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
William S. Goldstein Md. PC47670 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48317 Directions (586) 323-2020
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
The staff is very polite and Dr. Goldstein was also very polite and seemed caring. Being courteous to patients is more important than you would believe. I have confidence in their abilities.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
