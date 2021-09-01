Overview

Dr. William Goldie, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldie works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.