Dr. William Goff, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Goff, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Goff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Goff works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Crystal Park2231 Crystal Dr Lbby 150, Arlington, VA 22202 Directions (703) 544-7547Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goff?
I thought painless dentistry was a fiction until I became a patient of Dr Goff. After dealing with a nagging toothache for a week I finally called on Monday afternoon to make an appointment with Dr Goff. They scheduled me for an appointment the following morning and the problem teeth were no longer a problem by lunch. The front office staff is as efficient and professional as the dental staff.
About Dr. William Goff, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013247543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goff accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goff works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.