Dr. William Goad, MD
Dr. William Goad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Radiation Oncology Center2408 E 81st St Ste 109, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 392-7180
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Dr. Goad & his whole staff were absolutely amazing! They all made my husband comfortable & truly cared for him while going through a very private & sensitive process. We are truly grateful for their professionalism, expertise & exceptional compassion.
About Dr. William Goad, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104860410
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Okla U Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Baylor University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Goad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goad works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goad.
