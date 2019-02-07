See All Radiation Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. William Goad, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Goad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Goad works at Radiation Oncology Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Center
    2408 E 81st St Ste 109, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-7180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2019
    Dr. Goad & his whole staff were absolutely amazing! They all made my husband comfortable & truly cared for him while going through a very private & sensitive process. We are truly grateful for their professionalism, expertise & exceptional compassion.
    Tommy & Brenda Rogers in OK — Feb 07, 2019
    Photo: Dr. William Goad, MD
    About Dr. William Goad, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104860410
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    • Okla U Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Baylor University
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Goad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goad works at Radiation Oncology Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Goad’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

