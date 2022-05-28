Dr. William Given Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Given Jr, MD
Dr. William Given Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeville Med Lab Collecting Station287 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-0757
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Given is a great physician. He listens attentively and patiently. He responds to calls or texts about needs or concerns quickly. In a time when medicine seems to have become so distant and detached Dr Given still maintains a professional connected relationship with his patients.
About Dr. William Given Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447329305
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Given Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Given Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Given Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Given Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Given Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Given Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Given Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.