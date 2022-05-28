Overview

Dr. William Given Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Given Jr works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.