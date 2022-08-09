Overview

Dr. William Gillespie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Gillespie works at William M Gillespie MD in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.