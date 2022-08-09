Dr. William Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gillespie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Gillespie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Locations
Gillespie and Associates510 S Grand Ave Ste 200, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- West Covina Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his team have helped us/ me in many ways. they are only a text away
About Dr. William Gillespie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538238118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Group Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.