Dr. William Gillanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Gillanders works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.