Dr. William Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Gibson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Genesis Nephrology LLC1560 Irving Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 212-1194
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
I have seen Dr. Gipson since moving here for a brain stem tumor. He has extensive Neurological experience and recognizes and understands issues related to a brain stem injury. He is thorough, and listens before making a decision. His staff is wonderful and make you feel like you are important to them all. I usually avoid going to the doctor as much as possible, but they definitely make it easier and more comfortable. Dr. Gipson has been instrumental in helping me recover and have better health.
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205047578
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
