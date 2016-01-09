Overview

Dr. William Gibbs III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Gibbs III works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.