Overview

Dr. William Giakas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ.



Dr. Giakas works at Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services, S.C. in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.