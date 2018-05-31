See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. William Gerba, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Gerba, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Gerba works at Mds 4 Kids in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mds 4 Kids
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-5437
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 360, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thalassemia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
Thalassemia
Acute Leukemia
Anemia

Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Gerba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1568548949
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gerba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

