Dr. William Gaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Gaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Gaya works at
Locations
-
1
William Gaya MD PA801 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-7233
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Did not have to wait. Very friendly staff. Dr was very attentive to my situation. He gave plenty of time and a very thorough exam and detailed explanation of his findings and recommendations. He listened to me. Wish all docs were like him. Highest recommendation.
About Dr. William Gaya, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821183401
Education & Certifications
- U Of Nc At Chapel Hill
- University Of Pr School Of Med
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Gaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaya has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaya speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaya.
