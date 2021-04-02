Dr. William Gates, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gates, OD
Overview
Dr. William Gates, OD is an Optometrist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Eye Associates PC5410 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 942-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?
Conscientious and knowledgeable with a pleasant professionalism.
About Dr. William Gates, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1497849491
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.