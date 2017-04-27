See All General Dentists in Norton Shores, MI
Dr. William Gaston, DDS

Dentistry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Gaston, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gaston works at Fountain View Family Dental in Norton Shores, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fountain View Family Dental
    925 E Pontaluna Rd Ste A, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 769-0138
  2. 2
    Apple Denture Center of West Michigan
    900 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 769-0143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Teeth Whitening
Teeth Whitening

Treatment frequency



Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Gaston, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922117829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gaston, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

