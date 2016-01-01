See All Neurologists in Albany, GA
Dr. William Garrett, MD

Neurology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. William Garrett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital Authority of Miller County, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Dr. Garrett works at Southwest Georgia Neurology P.c. in Albany, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Georgia Neurology P.c.
    2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 230, Albany, GA 31707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 312-9150
    Savannah Neurology Specialists
    6602 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-7676

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hospital Authority of Miller County
  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor

Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Garrett, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750351862
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia Hospital
    • Emory University
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

