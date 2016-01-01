Overview

Dr. William Garrett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital Authority of Miller County, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.



Dr. Garrett works at Southwest Georgia Neurology P.c. in Albany, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.