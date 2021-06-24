Overview

Dr. William Ganz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.



Dr. Ganz works at Inland Empire Ear Nose Throat and Allergy Pllc in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.