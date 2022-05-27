Overview

Dr. William Gallivan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solvang, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Gallivan works at ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Solvang, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA and Carpinteria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

