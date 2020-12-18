Overview

Dr. W Colin Gallahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Gallahan works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.