Dr. William Futch Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Futch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Futch Jr works at
Locations
Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick13 Medical Campus Dr NW Ste 102, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 255-5686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and explained everything so I could understand.
About Dr. William Futch Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548216757
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Valley Health System/Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University Program
- 1990
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
