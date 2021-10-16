See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. William Frisella, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Frisella, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (107)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Frisella, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Frisella works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Bone & Joint
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 229-1589
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frisella?

    Oct 16, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Frisella for multiple torn tendons in my right shoulder. I had been having problems off and on with both shoulders for years, but this was pain non stop for over a year. I had arthroscopic shoulder surgery for 4 tendon tears as an outpatient. The surgery was a great success. I had less pain than I imagined. My family said that now I am happy and not crabby. Thank you Dr. Frisella. I didn’t see Dr. Frisella for any of my follow ups. I saw his PA, she was great, but would have liked to see him to say thank you. The surgery changed my life.
    Elaine N — Oct 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Frisella, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Frisella, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frisella to family and friends

    Dr. Frisella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frisella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Frisella, MD.

    About Dr. William Frisella, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851427066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel|Beth Israel Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Frisella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frisella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frisella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frisella works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Frisella’s profile.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Frisella, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.