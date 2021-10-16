Dr. William Frisella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Frisella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Frisella, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Frisella works at
Locations
Advanced Bone & Joint112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 229-1589Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Frisella for multiple torn tendons in my right shoulder. I had been having problems off and on with both shoulders for years, but this was pain non stop for over a year. I had arthroscopic shoulder surgery for 4 tendon tears as an outpatient. The surgery was a great success. I had less pain than I imagined. My family said that now I am happy and not crabby. Thank you Dr. Frisella. I didn’t see Dr. Frisella for any of my follow ups. I saw his PA, she was great, but would have liked to see him to say thank you. The surgery changed my life.
About Dr. William Frisella, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel|Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Frisella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frisella speaks French.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.