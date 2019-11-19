Dr. William Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. William Freeman, MD is a Dermatologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Lake Surgery Center136 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 953-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
The very best Dermatologist PERIOD!
About Dr. William Freeman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649267667
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ga Hosps-Clins
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.