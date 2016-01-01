Overview

Dr. William Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Freeman works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.