Dr. William Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Freeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Troy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Montgomery Psychiatry & Associates1040 Longfield Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-9009Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Troy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman was very helpful, empathetic and knowledgeable.
About Dr. William Freeman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164462826
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Psychosis and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
