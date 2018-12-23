Dr. William Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Frazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Frazier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Frazier works at
Locations
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
General Surgery-Greer340 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 797-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frazier’s demeanor, willingness to listen, and clear communication made the surgery process a breeze. Even with minor complications post-surgery, he took time after a busy shift to travel over to the ER, resolve the issues, and ensure I got home. Dr. Frazier will take the time to listen to your questions and answer them carefully. I would happily recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. William Frazier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1700069648
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.