Overview

Dr. William Frazier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Frazier works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.