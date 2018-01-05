Dr. William Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Franks, MD
Overview
Dr. William Franks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Franks works at
Locations
Community Health Centers Inc.225 N 1st St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 360-0490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First of all love the staff are so friendly and outgoing and caring then we got to talk to Dr. Frank who is awesome. My daughter called the day before and got right in the next day for an appointment for her twin girls..
About Dr. William Franks, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043217003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franks works at
Dr. Franks speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.