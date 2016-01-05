Overview

Dr. William Frank, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at Suffolk Nephrology Associates in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Lindenhurst, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.