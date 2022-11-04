Dr. William Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0208
My name is Anthony Gomes I'm a real person I was diagnosed with a carotid body tumor and I was lucky to have Dr. Fox as my surgeon. My tumor was vascular and had to be embolized so that it could be removed. Now the tumor was right on my carotid artery, again not an easy place for surgery to be completed. Dr. Fox with his precision was able to embolize the tumor and get it ready for removal by the other amazing surgeons on the Mayo Clinic team. I highly recommend Dr. Fox he was a part of saving my life this man is doing God's work. I also highly recommend the Mayo Clinic in all my years of dealing with hospitals I've never been at place as magical and caring as the Mayo. Everyone and I mean everyone truly cares about you and your recovery and making sure you are 100% comfortable through the whole process. Moving forward I will only trust the Mayo clinic with anything else that may come up in my life that is BIG! Thank You Dr. FOX I appreciate everything you have done for me!
- University Of Florida Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
