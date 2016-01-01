Dr. William Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Ford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Wellness Clinic4870 S Lewis Ave Ste 130, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 493-1945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
About Dr. William Ford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1679501910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.