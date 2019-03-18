Overview

Dr. William Fontenot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fontenot works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX with other offices in Lawrenceburg, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.