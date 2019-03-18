Dr. William Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fontenot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Fontenot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fontenot works at
Locations
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, PA709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 3401, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-1778
2
Crockett Orthopedics1605 S Locust Ave Ste 101, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (931) 762-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to dr. Fontenot for breaking my hand. He told me I didn’t need surgery which was what I was hoping. He stayed on top of things and my hand healed perfectly. Great doctor and very knowledgeable. Will see again
About Dr. William Fontenot, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730161886
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontenot works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.