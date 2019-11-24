Overview

Dr. William Foley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Foley works at Southern California Vsclr Assoc in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.