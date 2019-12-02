Overview

Dr. William Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Flynn works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.